Boil advisory issued in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta Water Treatment and Distribution Department has issued a boil water advisory for customers located on South Seventh Street from Hart Street to the end of South Seventh Street and any surrounding streets that experienced water and/or pressure loss.

It is due to an emergency water line repair on a water main.

The Water Treatment and Distribution Department will alert local media when the advisory has been canceled.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.