Boil advisory issued in Marietta

Boil water advisory
By Guest
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta Water Treatment and Distribution Department has issued a boil water advisory for customers located on South Seventh Street from Hart Street to the end of South Seventh Street and any surrounding streets that experienced water and/or pressure loss.

It is due to an emergency water line repair on a water main.

The Water Treatment and Distribution Department will alert local media when the advisory has been canceled.

