Braxton Amos wins gold at Junior World Wrestling Championships

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A former Parkersburg South wrestler is making headlines world-wide.

Braxton Amos, who was a four-time state champion for the Patriots, has won the gold medal in the 97 KG freestyle bout at the Junior World Wrestling Championships in Ufa, Russia.

On Monday, Braxton defeated Deepak Deepak of India in the semi-finals to get to the gold medal match.

Tuesday morning, he faced off against Polat Polatci of Turkey, and he took him down by a score of 11-4.

Braxton is still not done overseas, as he is set to compete in the Greco bouts as well, those will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Braxton is an incoming freshman at the University of Wisconsin, and was an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team this summer.

WTAP will have more from Braxton about his freestyle victory on Wednesday.

