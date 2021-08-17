Certain locations not accepting senior food vouchers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The senior voucher distribution event began today for the Wood County Senior Citizens Association, Inc.

However, many of the seniors are unable to use these coupons at certain locations.

The non-profit group gave out roughly 150 food vouchers to seniors to use at select markets.

However, the Witten Farm Market in Vienna—the only one of the chain that was scheduled to take them—is not accepting them at this time.

A representative of the market says that the application process that the U.S. Department of Agriculture usually does was changed this year, instead of one application form for the farmers market voucher and senior voucher; there were two separate forms.

The spokesperson says that because of the confusion, they only signed the form for the farmers market, and not the senior vouchers.

This issue with the redeeming of vouchers isn’t the only thing changing the distribution.

As now the upcoming dates are being changed as well.

“We were notified today that the county alert system has given Wood County a red status. And with that, we go into our emergency plan that we’re obligated by the state to have. And, with that, we only go into essential services. Unfortunately, voucher distribution is not an essential service. And therefore, we have to reschedule the next two days of distribution. And we will be rescheduling those for as soon as possible. And we’re doing this to keep everybody safe,” says executive director, Kelly Goedel.

The Seniors Association says that there are still other locations that seniors can use their vouchers still.

There is the pop up farmer’s market on 601 Grand Central Avenue on Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. Another farmer’s market on Route 47 in the parking lot of “Orv’s Little Red Store” in Davisville, and Route 18 Farms.

Community Resources, who is in charge of these farmer’s market locations, say that they have enough produce for the seniors.

