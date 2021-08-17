Advertisement

Dewine asking schools to implement mask mandates

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ohio (WTAP) -Governor Mike DeWine is saying the ability for students to attend school in person is being “threatened” by the Delta variant.

DeWine said at a press conference that Ohio is seeing the highest number of daily covid cases since last February. There have been over 3,000 cases reported in the past couple of days. DeWine cited the delta variant for a majority of the new cases. Because of these increased numbers, he’s pushing schools to reconsider having mask mandates.

“To all those making decisions right now about our schools, if you are not requiring masks please, please please think about this again. At the very least, consider doing it for the next few weeks. The next few weeks when we know the virus spread level will be very high. You can always go back to no masks once the virus spread is reduced,” DeWine said.

School starts tomorrow for many Ohio schools throughout the MOV, and none currently have a mask mandate.

