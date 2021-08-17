Advertisement

Ex-councilman says he intends to take plea deal in Capitol riot case

Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber pleads not guilty to multiple charges related to the U.S. Capitol riot.(n/a)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ex-Parkersburg City Councilman Eric Barber said Tuesday he intends to take a plea deal in his Capitol riots case.

He was charged earlier this year with five crimes related to the riots and has pleaded not guilty.

Barber told us Tuesday afternoon though, that he has been approached about a plea deal.

“The plea agreement offered was a very generous offer by the prosecutors office... I’m thankful the Government isn’t taking a hardline position against me,” Barber told WTAP.

We asked Barber about the details of his plea agreement, but he said he wanted to wait to give that information out.

Barber appeared by video call in U.S. District Court Tuesday morning for a status conference.

Court documents say he will have another status conference at 11:30 a.m. on September 23.

Barber remains free on his own recognizance.

