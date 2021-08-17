Advertisement

Football Frenzy First Look: Waterford Wildcats

By Katelyn Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERFORD, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Waterford Wildcats look for consistency from falling short last year and hope to make an appearance in the playoffs for the sixth year in a row.

Head coach Eric McCutcheon said their motto this year is to not look ahead and focus on week one.

“We have had an awesome camp,” McCutcheon said. “We had 38 players and these kids have worked hard in the offseason and we have a winning tradition so they know what it takes and we like to make deep runs in the playoffs so they know what it takes. Everybody is stepping up and doing their part and I’m proud of all of them.”

Last year, after defeating Miller at home 49-0 in their first playoff game, they traveled to River and lost a hard battle 7 to 6 which ended their season

McCutcheon said they have done multiple things in the off season to prepare.

“We have a lot of our skills guys back,” said McCutcheon. “We are going to be doing multiple formations. I think the kids really enjoy that. mix some stuff up, doing things like that, keeping them all involved so we’ve got an experienced group this year and we plan on doing a lot of that this year.”

Jacob Pantelidis, a junior quarterback and free safety said his goals for the team are winning the Tri-Valley Conference, getting past regionals, and making a deep playoff run, maybe to the state Final Four.

“We just have to win and play up to our opponents,” Jacob said. “We can’t be scared of anyone, we just have to go in thinking we are going to win and we have to execute every play.”

The Wildcats open their season against Crooksville August 20

