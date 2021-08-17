Marietta Elementary getting new students and building additions this school year

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -Tomorrow is the first day of school for Marietta students and there are a lot of changes throughout the district this year-especially at the new elementary school building.

Originally the school building was the Marietta High School, then it was the Middle School up until this year. Now, all 3rd through 6th graders will attend this building which is now Marietta Elementary. Principal Brittany Schob says the students have already been given the opportunity to get familiar with the building.

“We had third and fourth-grade orientation night, 5th and 6th orientation night so we could get our students in the building and make them feel comfortable with the layout of it,” Schob said.

“So our teachers were gracious enough to say hey yeah let’s go ahead and have them come in a week early. Their classrooms were wonderful and prepared so we are excited to get our students here.”

In addition to this change, a new sidewalk, front office, and roof are being built. Schob says these construction projects should wrap up soon and not interfere with learning. And as we have previously reported, as of now, masks are optional for all students and staff for all Washington County Schools this year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.