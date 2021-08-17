Advertisement

Marietta Elementary getting new students and building additions this school year

Marietta elementray will hold 3rd through 6th graders. There will also be a new sidewalk, front...
Marietta elementray will hold 3rd through 6th graders. There will also be a new sidewalk, front office and roof. Schob says these construction projects should wrap up soon and not interfere with learning. And as we have previously reported, as of now, masks are optional for all students and staff for all Washington County Schools this year.(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -Tomorrow is the first day of school for Marietta students and there are a lot of changes throughout the district this year-especially at the new elementary school building.

Originally the school building was the Marietta High School, then it was the Middle School up until this year. Now, all 3rd through 6th graders will attend this building which is now Marietta Elementary. Principal Brittany Schob says the students have already been given the opportunity to get familiar with the building.

“We had third and fourth-grade orientation night, 5th and 6th orientation night so we could get our students in the building and make them feel comfortable with the layout of it,” Schob said.

“So our teachers were gracious enough to say hey yeah let’s go ahead and have them come in a week early. Their classrooms were wonderful and prepared so we are excited to get our students here.”

In addition to this change, a new sidewalk, front office, and roof are being built. Schob says these construction projects should wrap up soon and not interfere with learning. And as we have previously reported, as of now, masks are optional for all students and staff for all Washington County Schools this year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Health System experiences cyber attack
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
Smouse is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 surety cash bond.
Man arrested after bomb-throwing incident
Stephanie Davis
Obituary: Stephanie Dawn Davis

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg back open for in-person learning this school year
WVU-Parkersburg back open for in-person learning this school year
First day of Washington State Community College’s 2021-2022 school year
First day of Washington State Community College’s 2021-2022 school year
Marietta College students move in and are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces.
Marietta College students move in and are required to wear masks indoors
Wood County Board of Education votes against requiring masks