Mountwood Park opens archery range

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mountwood Park’s new archery range opened this Tuesday and it’s made for all ages and all skill levels.

It’s been a project months in the making. Targets range from 10 to 20 to 30 to 40 yards in distance so both beginners and more advanced shooters can challenge themselves. However, if you are younger than 18, you will need to be supervised by someone who is at least 21. Other rules are posted on a big brown sign you can’t miss.

Park Director Jim Cross said he’s excited to bring the activity to the community, especially for kids to make memories.

“We had to close our shooting range several years ago so we wanted to replace that with something and in West Virginia we hunt, we fish, we shoot bows and arrows so having an archery range seemed like the perfect fit.”

The range is open seven days a week during daylight hours and is free. Cross warned that broadheads are not allowed on the range since they will damage the targets faster than field tips.

