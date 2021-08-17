Obituary: Doris C Triplett Sellers

Doris C Triplett Sellers, 98, of Parkersburg died Monday August 16, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Cecil L. and Dora (Lowther) Cooper.

She was a member of the 1940 graduating class of Parkersburg High School. She worked at Emerson Bowling Lanes for twenty-eight years as the league coordinator and bowling instructor. She was a member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church and loved gardening. She was an “adopted” grandmother to many of her grandchildren’s friends.

She is survived by her daughter Marian Wilson of Parkersburg; stepson Walter K. Sellers (Joyce) of Elizabeth, WV; stepdaughter Mary Ann Dolak (Steve) of Waverly, OH; grandchildren Amber Wilson, Matthew Sellers, and Taylor Barbee; and four great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ray E. Sellers and son Donald J. Triplett.

Services will be Thursday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 12-2 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavitttFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.