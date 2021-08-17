Advertisement

Obituary: Doris C Triplett Sellers

Doris Sellers
Doris Sellers(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Doris C Triplett Sellers, 98, of Parkersburg died Monday August 16, 2021 at her residence.  She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Cecil L. and Dora (Lowther) Cooper.

She was a member of the 1940 graduating class of Parkersburg High School.  She worked at Emerson Bowling Lanes for twenty-eight years as the league coordinator and bowling instructor.  She was a member of North Parkersburg Baptist Church and loved gardening.   She was an “adopted” grandmother to many of her grandchildren’s friends.

She is survived by her daughter Marian Wilson of Parkersburg; stepson Walter K. Sellers (Joyce) of Elizabeth, WV; stepdaughter Mary Ann Dolak (Steve) of Waverly, OH; grandchildren Amber Wilson, Matthew Sellers, and Taylor Barbee; and four great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ray E. Sellers and son Donald J. Triplett.

Services will be Thursday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday 12-2 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavitttFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Health System experiences cyber attack
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
Smouse is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 surety cash bond.
Man arrested after bomb-throwing incident
Stephanie Davis
Obituary: Stephanie Dawn Davis

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Harold “Nick” Nicholson Jr.
Daniel Darnold
Obituary: Daniel “Danny” Webster Darnold
Linda Lou Bunner
Obituary: Linda Lou Bunner
Raymond Walton
Obituary: Raymond Walton