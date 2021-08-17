Obituary: Harold “Nick” Nicholson Jr.

Harold “Nick” Nicholson Jr, 84, of Vienna, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at his residence.

He was born May 19, 1937, in Buckhannon, WV, a son of the late Harold Wade and Dorothy Griffith Nicholson Sr.

Harold was employed with the Wood County Schools as a Principal and also named Principal of the year of WV 1988. He formerly coached various sports throughout Wood County. Harold was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Hardman Nicholson; his daughter, Jennifer Stauch (Bobby) of Waterford, OH; and his grandson, Owen Stauch.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Bissler.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

