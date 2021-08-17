Advertisement

Obituary: Harold “Nick” Nicholson Jr.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harold “Nick” Nicholson Jr, 84, of Vienna, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at his residence.

He was born May 19, 1937, in Buckhannon, WV, a son of the late Harold Wade and Dorothy Griffith Nicholson Sr.

Harold was employed with the Wood County Schools as a Principal and also named Principal of the year of WV 1988. He formerly coached various sports throughout Wood County. Harold was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Hardman Nicholson; his daughter, Jennifer Stauch (Bobby) of Waterford, OH; and his grandson, Owen Stauch.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Bissler.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Health System experiences cyber attack
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
Smouse is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 surety cash bond.
Man arrested after bomb-throwing incident
Stephanie Davis
Obituary: Stephanie Dawn Davis

Latest News

Doris Sellers
Obituary: Doris C Triplett Sellers
Daniel Darnold
Obituary: Daniel “Danny” Webster Darnold
Linda Lou Bunner
Obituary: Linda Lou Bunner
Raymond Walton
Obituary: Raymond Walton