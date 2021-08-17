Obituary: Linda Lou Bunner

Linda Lou Bunner, 79 of Vienna, WV passed away August 17, 2021 at her home.

She was born June 7, 1942 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Denver Dale McCrady and Margaret G. Rumberg.

Linda was a retired cook from Wood County Schools. She enjoyed cooking and traveling. She was a sweet loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Russell (Mercy) Bunner of Washington Bottom; daughters, Cindy (Larry) Curfman of Cutler, OH, Tammy (Mike) Hupp of Parkersburg, Pam Bunner of Vienna; brother, Dale McCrady of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Wesley, Russ, Lucinda, Holly, Matt, Ben, Nicki; nine great grandchildren; and one great great granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; three sisters, Shelby Taylor, Judy Owens, Cathy Roberts; and one grandson, Cody Bunner.

Funeral services will be 11 A.M Friday, August 20, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Dewayne Stutler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 2 P.M to 4 P.M. and 6P.M to 8 P.M. Thursday August 19, 2021 at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Housecalls Hospice for the diligent care they gave their mother and grandmother. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparerksburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Bunner family.

