Obituary: Raymond Walton

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Raymond Walton, on August 9, 2021. He was born August 15, 1934 in Parkersburg, to the late John and Clara Wright Walton.

He retired from DuPont in 1992 after 36 years.

Dad lived life to the fullest. He was an avid golfer. The family enjoyed annual camping trips to Canaan Valley where he played in the DuPont golf tournaments.

Dad had an award winning 1949 Massey-Harris tractor that he loved to take to tractor shows. That was an activity that he and his son-in-law, Dave, shared together.

His family loved to hear him sing and play the guitar. In the 1970′s he enjoyed helping his brother, Russell, at county music and bluegrass festivals Russell hosted at his Double R Ranch in Little Hocking. He was thrilled to meet famous country and bluegrass stars. He was especially thrilled to chauffeur one of his favorite singers, Barbara Mandrell, from her tour bus to the stage!

He also loved escapades with his pilot friends. They would fly upside down, wing wave to a friend or just hop on a plane and fly somewhere for breakfast.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years and our adored mother, Virginia Marie Trembly Walton, born March 5, 1935. She passed away July 28, 2015. We were heartbroken and still miss her so much. She would call us on our birthday and sing the happy birthday song and that is a special memory. Dad would check in with his kids every day just to hear our voice and know that all was ok. It made us feel loved. They lived a full and content life and enjoyed many activities together.

The family had fun on their pontoon boat cruising the river and when dad would go bowling, mother was the score keeper. He shared his love of bowling with Trina, starting when she was 7 years old in the prep league to bowling together on adult leagues.

Dad and mother excelled at many things in their lives. Dad was an expert car painter, working at McClinton and a 300 scoring bowler, both of which he was rightfully proud.

Dad also had a wood shop where he crafted many beautiful pieces that he would share with his family. He made Mom a beautiful wooden swing just for her because she didn’t like to swing with anybody. She liked to go at her own pace. It was a family funny.

Mother was a lifetime PTA member at Emerson Elementary School. She enjoyed serving on PTA committees, carnivals, as homeroom mom, and countless other school activities. She loved to sew and made many cherished family items. Her specialty was her cozy blankets that she made for every family member. Many happy times were enjoyed with her while she worked on those blankets spread across the living room floor.

We couldn’t imagine more loving and giving parents and we know how lucky we were to have had them in our lives. Their family meant everything to them! When his family left his house dad’s goodbye always ended with “you be careful”. Their grandchildren meant the world to them. They attended many sports, cheerleading, dance, and school activities.

He is survived by two daughters, Trina Earl and husband John and Michelle Hall and husband Dave. Four granddaughters, Tosha Earl and fiance Justin Null of Vienna, Krystle Earl Nichols and husband Jared, Shyla Earl Gherke and husband Tyler, both of Parkerbsurg, Casey Hall and fiance Wyatt Nutter of Tampa, Fl. One grandson, Cody Hall and fiancee Brittany Collins of Parkersburg. One great-grandson, William Maverick Gherke. Two sisters, Shelvajean Hayes and Inez Ellison of Parkersburg. One brother, Bill Walton of Spencer.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was preceded in death in 1992 by his beloved son and beloved brother to Trina and Michelle, Douglas Ray Walton. Doug was proud of a song he wrote and copyrighted. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph C. Trembly, mother-in-law, Edna Marie (Boston) Trembly, his brother Russell Walton and sister, Carolyn Davis.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. The family will grieve privately. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Parkersburg Humane Society, 530 29th Steet, Parkersburg, WV 26101. Online condolences may be sent to the family at vaughankimes.com.

The family would like to thank the special staff at Belpre Landing and especially Adam and Kelsey for their kindness on the day dad passed.

