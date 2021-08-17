Obituary: Ruth “MiMi” Myers

Ruth “MiMi” Myers, 75, of Vienna, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born November 16, 1945, in Grafton, WV, a daughter of the late Samuel J. Rosier and Icy D. Kalar.

Ruth retired from Sunbridge Nursing Home as a CNA. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and going to the mountains. Ruth was also active in the Relay for Life, Toys for Tots and Big Red Archery.

She is survived by her daughters, Julia Mason, Orlena Scott (Robert), Stephanie Myers (Jim) and Millie Morgan (Jeff); sister, Juanita Belair and brother, Eddie Lee Haller both of Grafton; sister-in-law, Laura Jean Jeffrey; six grandchildren, James, Scott, Orlena, Sara, Jeremiah and Nathaniel; five great-grandchildren, Eric, Isea, Robbie, Kyrah and Caylee; and a special grand pup, Cuddles.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Ollie Moran; second husband, Jim Myers; and two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Everett Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 – 8 pm on Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.