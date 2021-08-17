Advertisement

Obituary: Ruth “MiMi” Myers

Ruth Meyers
Ruth Meyers(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ruth “MiMi” Myers, 75, of Vienna, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born November 16, 1945, in Grafton, WV, a daughter of the late Samuel J. Rosier and Icy D. Kalar.

Ruth retired from Sunbridge Nursing Home as a CNA. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and going to the mountains. Ruth was also active in the Relay for Life, Toys for Tots and Big Red Archery.

She is survived by her daughters, Julia Mason, Orlena Scott (Robert), Stephanie Myers (Jim) and Millie Morgan (Jeff); sister, Juanita Belair and brother, Eddie Lee Haller both of Grafton; sister-in-law, Laura Jean Jeffrey; six grandchildren, James, Scott, Orlena, Sara, Jeremiah and Nathaniel; five great-grandchildren, Eric, Isea, Robbie, Kyrah and Caylee; and a special grand pup, Cuddles.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Ollie Moran; second husband, Jim Myers; and two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor Everett Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 – 8 pm on Friday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Health System experiences cyber attack
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
Smouse is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 surety cash bond.
Man arrested after bomb-throwing incident
Stephanie Davis
Obituary: Stephanie Dawn Davis

Latest News

Sue Ellen Kendall
Obituary: Sue Ellen Kendall
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Harold “Nick” Nicholson Jr.
Doris Sellers
Obituary: Doris C Triplett Sellers
Daniel Darnold
Obituary: Daniel “Danny” Webster Darnold