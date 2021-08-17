Advertisement

Obituary: Sue Ellen Kendall

Sue Ellen Kendall
Sue Ellen Kendall(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sue Ellen Kendall, 53 of Parkersburg was reunited in heaven with her husband, Loyd Kendall on August 15, 2021.

She was born in Maryland the daughter of the late John Davis and Grace Willis Davis.

She had worked at one time as a Health Care Provider and enjoyed quilting, sewing and crafts.  She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Shelby and her beloved dog, “Kujo”.

She  is survived by her son, Jason Kendall (Renee) or Richfield, NC.  Her granddaughter, Shelby Kendall of Richfield, NC.  Her boyfriend, Denzil Robinson of Parkersburg;  Her stepchildren, Charles, Robert and Marvin Richter, Cathy Davis, Lloyd Davis, Lloyd Kendall, John Kendall and several step grandchildren.  Her brothers, Jason, Joe and Jamie Davis.

The services will be entirely private.

The Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

