Peoples Bank to donate $250,000 to Athens educational museum

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Peoples Bank, headquartered in Marietta, plans to contribute $250,000 to the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery in Athens. The funds will go to support the development of the museum’s new permanent location.

The museum is a hands-on, discovery museum with the goal of providing educational opportunities to local youth.

“Peoples Bank is delighted to help bring such an important educational venue to Southeast Ohio. Museums bring communities together, which is core to the mission of Peoples Bank. And what a great way to provide education to the region’s children while being a good source of entertainment. Peoples is proud to be headquartered in Appalachian Ohio and to have the chance to partner with such an exciting opportunity,” said Peoples Bank CEO and President, Chuck Sulerzyski.

The bank will contribute $50,000 per year for five years, and the museum’s new exhibit hall will be dedicated as the Peoples Bank Exhibit Hall.

The museum’s co-founder and co-president, Sara Hartman, said, “I am blown away by the generosity of this gift! OVMoD is thrilled to partner with a community-focused entity like Peoples Bank to positively impact educational opportunities for children and families in our region.”

Jen Parsons, the museum’s Executive Director, expressed similar sentiments.

“We are so appreciative of this support from Peoples Bank. This contribution will allow the museum to further its mission of inspiring confidence in people of all ages to explore and discover the world,” Parsons said.

