Advertisement

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines work well for pregnant women, study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study finds that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are well-tolerated by women who are pregnant, lactating or planning a pregnancy.

The Pfizer and Moderna shots are both mRNA vaccines, whereas the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

Nearly 62% of study participants got the Pfizer vaccine, and almost 38% got the Moderna shot.

After the first dose, 97% reported post-vaccination reactions like those seen in the general population.

Typical reactions were injection site pain and fatigue.

Less than 5% reported problems linked to pregnancy or birth after the first dose and 7.5% after a second dose.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that pregnant women get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Health System experiences cyber attack
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
Smouse is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of a $100,000 surety cash bond.
Man arrested after bomb-throwing incident
Stephanie Davis
Obituary: Stephanie Dawn Davis

Latest News

Peoples Bank to donate $250,000 to Athens educational museum
FILE - In this image from House Television on Dec. 17, 2020, David Sackler, a member of the...
Purdue Pharma heir: Family won’t settle unless freed from current, future lawsuits
Wood County COVID status reported to be in the red
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule
Police in Indiana issued a Silver Alert for Mercedes Lain, an 11-month-old girl from Plymouth.
FBI joins search for missing 11-month-old in Indiana; parents charged