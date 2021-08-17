Pleasants County magistrates resign

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The two magistrates serving Pleasants County have resigned.

County Magistrate Clerk Pam Cox confirmed the two stepped down last Friday, August 13, “for the best interests of their family and their community.”

Cox would not comment further.

Lisa Renee Taylor and Randy P. Nutter were most recently elected magistrates in the 2020 election, according to results from last November posted by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office.

We reached Taylor by phone, and while she acknowledged she resigned, she had no further comment.

The Supreme Court released the letters of resignation from Taylor and Nutter. Neither letter stated the reasons for their actions.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins appointed Teresa Robinson a temporary magistrate, as of Monday, August 16.

On its website, the state supreme court says:

“Magistrates work under the administrative supervision of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia.

Magistrates run for four-year terms in non-partisan elections. The West Virginia Constitution prohibits requiring magistrates to be lawyers, although some are. If a Magistrate is unable to complete his or her term, the Chief Circuit Judge appoints a replacement to serve until the next election. An appointee who wishes to remain in office must run in the next election.”

The supreme court’s webpage listed the two Pleasants County magistrate offices as being “vacant”.

WTAP is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have more details as they become available.

