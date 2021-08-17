Water main break causing around a dozen Marietta homes to experience low, no water pressure

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Marietta City workers have been working to stop a major water main break that happened this morning.

Jeff Kephart, Marietta City Water Superintendent says they were called out around 3:00 a.m. by the Marietta Police Department for a water main break.

“The valve that shuts this off is very deep and it took some time to excavate it,” Kephart said. “Once we got down to the valve itself it was not working. So we had to repair the valve before we could shut the water main off.”

Kephart estimates that around 12 households have been and or will be affected by this. The homes between the intersection of South 7th and Heart street can expect to have a change in water pressure or no water for a considerable amount of time today.

There has been some minor overflow and flooding near the River RV Park on 7th street but Kephart says workers should repair the main break today. Kephart partially blames the old age of the pipes for the break.

