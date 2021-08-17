Wood County COVID status reported to be in the red

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of Monday, August 16, Wood County was reported to be in the red in terms of its COVID-19 status, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

The infection rate for the county was at 30.1, and the percent positivity was at 9.36.

Monday marked the third day in a row that the county had been in the red.

WTAP will provide additional information about the county’s COVID-19 status when updated numbers are made available.

