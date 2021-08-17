Advertisement

Wood County COVID status reported to be in the red

Health officials say there are seeing double the hospitalization rate in Colorado due to the...
(KKTV)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of Monday, August 16, Wood County was reported to be in the red in terms of its COVID-19 status, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

The infection rate for the county was at 30.1, and the percent positivity was at 9.36.

Monday marked the third day in a row that the county had been in the red.

WTAP will provide additional information about the county’s COVID-19 status when updated numbers are made available.

