Wood County teachers look towards new school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County teachers are back in the building and preparing for a new school year.

Parkersburg South high school teacher Jaime Moss’s first day back was on Monday.

She said, “It was absolutely amazing - our first day back. It was wonderful to see a lot of the teachers I didn’t get to see over the summertime and just the excitement and the excitement in the building was - I mean you could actually feel the excitement in the building.”

Last school year put both students and teachers to the test, but these teachers are happy to be back and in person.

Jackson Middle teacher and Wood County teachers union president Bruce Boston said, “I’m looking forward to getting the kids back in the room, having the interaction with the kids back and forth like we always do, having our class discussions with the kids in the room and not on a screen somewhere and you don’t know if they’re paying attention…,”

Moss said social-distancing will be a challenge but she is confident student and staff will do their best.

“At high school we have a lot of - a lot of kids in some of our classrooms so it’s a little bit harder but with the - at the highest extent, I know a lot of teachers, my neighbors and myself, we’re moving desks around.”

Boston said, while he has a more spacious classroom, not everyone’s so lucky.

“My classroom - I have a little bit more room but there are some classrooms where it’s not going to be three feet. I know there’s one classroom where there’s a science room where the kids literally are shoulder to shoulder and there’s just nothing we can do about that.”

Still, Boston and Moss are encouraged by the county’s indoor mask recommendation. However, Bruce is still worried about the Delta variant.

“My concern of course is with Covid. This Delta variant, we don’t know exactly what it does with children and my concern is that it could just go into the schools and go through the unvaccinated students quickly and just hope that doesn’t happen,” he said.

All grades from kindergarten through high school years have online schooling options in Wood County taught by Wood County teachers.

Masks are recommended but not required indoors and social distancing will be followed when possible in Wood County schools, according to a superintendent press release.

Even with the uncertainty that lies ahead, these teachers are ready to be back.

