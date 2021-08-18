Football Frenzy First Look: Warren Warriors

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Warren warriors are a team with championship hopes that fell short last season but are not ready to let that get in the way of their dreams this season.

They lost against top-seeded St. Clairsville in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Division Four regional playoff bracket.

The Warriors lost two key starters in Evan Gandee and Kurt Taylor, who graduated but head coach Matt Kimes is not wasting any time with new faces on the team.

“So we have a bunch of new guys trying to break in so you know, they are trying to learn our terminology and schemes and really happy with their progress so far,” Kimes said. “Anytime you are breaking in a group of new guys it’s a little patience that you have to have as a coach. You know sometimes you have to make it chaotic for them and turn the fire up so to speak.”

Kimes said it’s time for the younger players to step up to the stage and shine.

“The guys that are in the program now, it’s their turn,” said Kimes. “They are excited for the opportunity to go out and show what they are capable of doing, the talent is there, now it is just about getting the experience.”

Hunter Vincent, a senior linebacker, said there is nothing better than playing one last season with teammates he has played with since he was growing up in little league ball. And he has big goals in his final season with Warren.

“I’d like to see us make history again and go back to the playoffs,” Vincent said. “This team can do it. I know we can but we are going to have to work. Hard work is really going to be the true definition of what this team needs to do to get back there.”

Warren opens up their season at home against the Belpre Golden Eagles on Friday.

