Mask mandate in effect in Athens

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the City Council took up the issue, Mayor Steve Patterson singed into effect Monday night an ordinance that requires masks to be worn indoors in facilities that are open to the public in Athens. It applies to both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

Mayor Patterson said the decision is in following with the recommendations of the CDC for communities such as Athens that have reached levels of substantial transmission. Additionally, he said he spoke with the Athens City-County Health Department and received confirmation that the dominant variant in Athens is the Delta variant.

Businesses and facilities with outdoor areas accessible to the public do not need to require masks for those who are outside, but all indoor patrons must wear them.

“This is our effort to further protect the Athens community,” Mayor Patterson said.

In addition, Ohio University and the Athens City School District are requiring masks, meaning mandates will be consistent across many of the city’s institutions.

“We really view it as having all of these major entities in alignment with each other,” Mayor Patterson said. “By doing this, we have continuity and consistency across our community and we’re in lockstep with each other, as opposed to any one of us doing something different, which becomes confusing,” he added.

