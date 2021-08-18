Advertisement

Mastercard to phase out magnetic stripes

Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards...
Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards with the stripe.(Source: Mastercard)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The magnetic stripe on your Mastercard is going away.

Starting in 2027, banks in the United States will no longer be required to issue chip cards with the stripe.

“It’s time to fully embrace these best-in-class capabilities, which ensure consumers can pay simply, swiftly and with peace of mind,” Ajay Bhalla, president of Mastercard’s Cyber & Intelligence business, said on the company website. “What’s best for consumers is what’s best for everyone in the ecosystem.”

The stripe will be gone sooner in Europe, where they’ll start to disappear in 2024.

By 2029, no new Mastercard credit or debit cards will be issued with them.

The magnetic stripe has had a good run.

They first appeared in the early 1960s but have begun to lose favor with the development of chip cards with microprocessors. Many also are embedded with tiny antennae to enable contactless transactions.

Biometric cards are another development, which combines fingerprints with chips for another layer of security.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasants County magistrates resign
Wood County COVID status reported to be in the red
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber.
Ex-councilman says he intends to take plea deal in Capitol riot case
Sue Ellen Kendall
Obituary: Sue Ellen Kendall
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Malynn Stewart
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Malynn Stewart
WTAP News @ 6 - Fake COVID-19 cards seized
WTAP News @ 6 - Fake COVID-19 cards seized
FILE - Author Joe Galloway talks to reporters after services for retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore,...
Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies
People in Haiti’s hardest-hit areas are still waiting for aid as hospitals remain overwhelmed...
Desperation, pressure for aid increase in Haiti after quake
Washington to require COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, university workers and issues indoor...
Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination for teachers, staff