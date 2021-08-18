Obituary: Daniel Lee Russell

Daniel Lee Russell, 78, of Parkersburg passed away August 8, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in Wood County, WV, October 27, 1942 a son of the late Lawrence Glenn Russell and Elizabeth (Vogel) Russell.

Daniel was a Vietnam Veteran, worked for Ideal Box Company for 19 years, and St. Joseph’s Hospital for 11 years.

He is survived by his brother, Reverend Brother Deacon Robert “Bill” Russell of Hartford, CT, two sisters, Janet Torbit of Frederick, MD, and Linda Sieg of Waxahachie, TX, and nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Saturday August 21, 2021 at Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father J. Stephen Vallelonga as acting Celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Friday August 20, 2021 at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Vigil Service will be Friday August 20, 2021 at the funeral home 7:30 PM.

Graveside Rites by The American Legion Post #15.

Memorial contributions may be in his name to: THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY, PO BOX 22718 OKLAHOMA CITY OK 73123-1718.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

