Obituary: Faye Ellen Cox

By Guest
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Faye Ellen Cox, 62, of Walton, died Monday, August 16, 2021 in CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.

She was born August 23, 1958 in Richwood, WV.

Survivors include her children, Clarence Cox of South Charleston, Sarah Messerly of Steamboat Rock, Iowa, Morgan Cox of Nitro; granddaughter, Alexis Brady of Nitro; brothers and sister, Genelda (Woody) Hickman, Frank (Linda) Hurst, Virginia Irene (Charles) Cooper, Frances Hurst, Joe (Rose) Hurst, Dorothy Hurst, James (MaryAnn) Hurst, Bill (Libby) Hurst, Herman (Deloris) Hurst, Hermanetta (Harold, dec’d) Brown, Mary Jean Hurst, Lisa Hurst; a ridiculous amount of nieces and nephews.

Faye has been involved with the community for over 30 years. She was an artist, free spirited, loved to laugh and joke, and loved to help people and make them smile. Faye loved everyone and also knew she was loved.

Service arrangements will be announced by the family.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, assisted with the arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

