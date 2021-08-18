Obituary: Hollie R. Kidder

Hollie R. Kidder, 85, went to meet his Heavenly Father and see the mansion prepared for him, on August 17,2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

On November 16,1956, Hollie married the love of his life Rita (Frame) Kidder. He is survived by four children: Rick (Vernetta) Kidder, Randy (Cricket) Kidder, Harold Kidder, and Teresa (Bill) Meriwether. Hollie is also survived by his sister Edna Mae Lowe, his brother Bob Kidder, his Sister-in-law Jo Ann Frame, and two dear friends Joy Haynes and Judy Wyatt. Hollie and Rita had several grandchildren and great grandchildren, with a great grandson due in November 2021. Hollie loved his family and leaves a strong, loving legacy for them to follow.

Hollie was preceded in death by his father and mother Harry and Daisy Kidder, five Brothers and 3 Sisters, father and mother-in-Law Harold and Mary Frame, as well as his great grandson William Kyle Martin.

Hollie graduated from Belpre High School, Class of 1954. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum / Constellium after 37 years of service.

A very special thank you to Shriver Hospice Care and his favorite nurses Camilla Meriwether, Courtney Martin, and Isiaha and Kelsey Bennett.

Per his request there will be no services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

