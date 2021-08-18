Obituary: Kenneth Allen Ankrom

Kenneth Allen Ankrom, 70, of Belleville, passed away August 16, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 5, 1951, a son to the late Pearley Lloyd and Lula Shreves Ankrom. Kenny loved spending time with his family and dogs, collecting antiques, going to auctions, and working on his pride and joy 2005 Dodge Ram Rumblebee.

Surviving Kenneth is his daughter Kelly Cole; son Kenneth Ankrom Jr.; step son Rob Lauderman; step daughter Lesa Torris; sisters Mary Barnhart and Nancy Runion; brother-in-law David Backus; several grandchildren, and his beloved dogs Tazzy and Pepper

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Ida Loretta Backus Ankrom; siblings Patty, Helen, Joann, Pearley, Betty, Emma, Dorothy, Elizabeth, Mary, Nina, and Raymond; daughters Tammy Bailey Laura Hinton, and Debbie Workman; and grandson Adam Holbrooks

As per Kenny’s wishes, his remains will be cremated with no services or gatherings.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

