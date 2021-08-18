Obituary: Leila “Lee” Carpenter

Leila “Lee” Carpenter, 89, of Vienna, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born February 8, 1932, in Wood County, a daughter of the late Russell W. and Bonnie E. Sims Hart.

Lee retired from Nashua Photo after 25 years of service. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, quilting, art work and RSVP. Lee was a long term of Vienna Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir and was also a member of the Promenade Square Dance Club.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Robey (Michael) of Vienna; step-daughter, Lynn Archer of Vienna; one sister in-law, Teresa Hart of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Lee was preceded in death by her first husband, Calvin Roberts Sr; second husband, Elden W. “Jim” Carpenter; son, Calvin Roberts Jr; grandson, Michael Robey; two brothers, Donald and Eugene Hart; and sister-in-law, Isabelle Hart.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Vienna Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Vienna Baptist Church, C/O VIBACHU Crafters 3401 Grand Central Ave, Vienna, WV 26105.

