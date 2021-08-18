Obituary: Lyle Q. Hamel

Lyle Q. Hamel, 98, of Waverly, WV passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at his residence.

He was born February 3, 1923 in Abbotsford, Wisconsin, a son of the late Mahlon G. and Irene Flentie Hamel. Lyle was a US Army Veteran having served during WW II. He was an educator, musician, and principal at Seventh-day Adventist Schools and was a member of the Parkersburg, WV Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was an accomplished musician; he also loved flying his private plane, woodworking and traveling abroad.

He is survived by his two daughters, Valerie Morikone (Daniel) of Waverly, WV and Lynette Hamel of Massachusetts; daughter-in-law, Betty Hamel of California; grandchildren, Gregory Morikone (Jill) of Illinois, Janelle Morikone Kovacik (R. David) and their daughter, Emma of California, Tamara Hamel Litjen (Brent) and their children, Amber and Aubree of California and Bryan Hamel and his son, Mahlon of California; three sisters-in-law, Gladys Hamel of Texas, Ester Hamel of Michigan, and Ann Hamel of California; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Helen M. Hamel; two sons, Orlyn Hamel and Bryan Hamel; and his siblings, Louis, Paul, Neal and Beryl Hamel.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Hamel family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.