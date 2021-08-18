Obituary: Robert Ray “Friday” Pitzer

Robert Ray “Friday” Pitzer, 74, of Williamstown, WV passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born August 29, 1946 in Marietta, OH, a son of the late Raymond L. and Doris E. Mull Pitzer.

Friday was a 1964 graduate of Salem Liberty High School and was an US Army Veteran. He was retired from BF Goodrich; was a life member of the Williamstown American Legion Post 159; life member of the VFW Post 5108, past commander of District 5 and past master of the Masonic Lodge 308. Robert also enjoyed riding his side by side and was an avid horse lover.

Friday is survived by his good friends and two of his four legged buddies, Ruby and Annabelle.

In addition to his parents, Friday was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ann Maidens.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Per Friday’s request, he will be cremated. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Vienna is honored to serve the Pitzer family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.