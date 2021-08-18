Parkersburg Homecoming still happening with Wood County in red

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Wood County being in the red on the COVID-19 map, some will be wanting to know what will happen with Parkersburg Homecoming.

With this in mind, homecoming officials say that the event is still expected to happen this weekend.

Homecoming officials say that they are doing their best to keep the event as safe as can be for those wanting to go.

“We will have sanitizer stations around the park and those kind of things. And we encourage if we’re in the red then and people feel the need to wear the mask then they need to wear the mask,” says homecoming president, Woody Miller.

Homecoming kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be live music, vendors and a rubber duck derby at Point Park.

