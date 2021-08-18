Senior vouchers can now be accepted at Witten Farm Market

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Seniors were unable to use their food vouchers at one of the select locations in the Wood County area, but now it’s been fixed.

Witten Farm Market received the approval through the West Virginia Department of Agriculture to accept the senior food vouchers that were distributed yesterday.

The coupons for the nutrition program can be used at any of the Witten Farm Market locations in West Virginia, including: Vienna, Emerson Avenue, and Southside Parkersburg in Wood County. As well as Ravenswood and Ripley in Jackson County.

The store’s co-owner, Julie Witten, says that it is important that they got this situation handled for the seniors.

“It’s so important for everyone to eat healthy and to have a healthy lifestyle. And we were excited to be back in the program and we’re very thankful for the department for accepting that. And we’re excited to have all of our senior coupon customers back. We’re really sorry that there was a mix up and we hate that for them. And we understand that it’s frustrating but we got it all figured out now and we can move forward,” says Witten.

The Wood County Seniors Association say that they are currently not distributing the rest of the vouchers with the county being in the red.

However, they will be monitoring the status of Wood County and will reschedule when it goes back down.

