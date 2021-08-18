Advertisement

Wood County Schools continuing to provide free meals for students

Sack lunch
Sack lunch(Clip art library)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be continuing to offer  free meals to students during the school year.

Breakfast and lunch will be available to all students, as well as grab-and-go breakfasts that students who may be running late can pick up and take with them to the classroom.

While curbside pickup meals will not be available like they were last year, free meals will still be offered to students who have opted for distance or virtual learning. Those students can sign up for meals through their home school, the school they would be going to if they were attending in-person classes, and pick the meals up each day at the school, said Michael Erb, coordinator of communications for Wood County Schools. Parents who are interested in registering are asked to contact their school to do so.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasants County magistrates resign
Wood County COVID status reported to be in the red
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber.
Ex-councilman says he intends to take plea deal in Capitol riot case
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation
Sue Ellen Kendall
Obituary: Sue Ellen Kendall

Latest News

Tree down, road closed in Parkersburg
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
Memorial Health System slowly returning to normal operations
Special military homecoming for family in South Point
Local soldier gets hero’s welcome after returning from Middle East