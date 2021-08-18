Wood County Schools continuing to provide free meals for students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be continuing to offer free meals to students during the school year.

Breakfast and lunch will be available to all students, as well as grab-and-go breakfasts that students who may be running late can pick up and take with them to the classroom.

While curbside pickup meals will not be available like they were last year, free meals will still be offered to students who have opted for distance or virtual learning. Those students can sign up for meals through their home school, the school they would be going to if they were attending in-person classes, and pick the meals up each day at the school, said Michael Erb, coordinator of communications for Wood County Schools. Parents who are interested in registering are asked to contact their school to do so.

