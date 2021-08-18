Advertisement

WVU to host Ohio in football

Series will start in 2025 at Peden Stadium
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC
WVU Athletics photo of Milan Puskar Stadium, taken by Brent Kepner/Foto 1 Pro Photo LLC(WDBJ)
By WVU Sports Information
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – (Aug. 18, 2021) – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that the Mountaineers have inked a three-game football series with Ohio University.

The first game will be played in Athens, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The second and third games will be played in Morgantown, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027 and Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029.

West Virginia and Ohio have met 17 prior times on the gridiron with the Mountaineers holding a 13-4 series advantage over the Bobcats. The two teams last played in 2001 with WVU coming away with a 20-3 victory in Morgantown.

West Virginia opens its 2021 season at Maryland, on Sat., Sept. 4, at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasants County magistrates resign
Wood County COVID status reported to be in the red
Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber.
Ex-councilman says he intends to take plea deal in Capitol riot case
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation
Sue Ellen Kendall
Obituary: Sue Ellen Kendall

Latest News

Memorial Health System slowly returning to normal operations
Mask
Mask mandate in effect in Athens
Tree down, road closed in Parkersburg
Sack lunch
Wood County Schools continuing to provide free meals for students