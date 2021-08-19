Advertisement

2021 Mothman Festival cancelled

Mothman Festival
Mothman Festival(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2021 Mothman Festival has been cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The post on the festival’s Facebook page read, “We realize that some might not understand or realize that we’re already in a vulnerable position with the festival crowd outnumbering our town by thousands.  We operate with a small number of staff to handle that great of a load (many are our personal family and close friends).  Local hospitalizations and active Covid cases are rising daily, and according to local public health officials, are not expected to peak until right around Mothman Festival time.”

The post went on to say, the decision to cancel the festival was not an easy one to make.

If you have purchased tickets for the bus tours, your money will be refunded.

All vendors have been emailed about the cancellation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Parkersburg City Council member Eric Barber.
Ex-councilman says he intends to take plea deal in Capitol riot case
A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection said these counterfeit COVID-19...
Shipment of fake COVID vaccine cards headed to Parkersburg seized
Pleasants County magistrates resign
Tree down, road closed in Parkersburg
Mask
Mask mandate in effect in Athens

Latest News

Parkersburg’s new monument will honor 9/11 victims
WTAP News @ 10 - Senior vouchers can now be accepted at Witten Farm Market
WTAP News @ 10 - Senior vouchers can now be accepted at Witten Farm Market
Martin Elementary School
Wood County students head back to class
WTAP News @ 10 - Parkersburg Homecoming still happening with Wood Co. in red
WTAP News @ 10 - Parkersburg Homecoming still happening with Wood Co. in red