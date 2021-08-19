Advertisement

City of Parkersburg helps those trying to buy their first home

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Buying your first home can be hard. And with that in mind, the city of Parkersburg may be able to help you.

The city of Parkersburg is looking to do this through the Down Payment Assistance Program, administered by the Parkersburg/Wood County HOME Consortium.

The program is designed in conjunction with local Financial Lending Institution and successful applicants may receive up to $10 thousand.

The city has seen an increase recently with those applying and wanting to buy a house since its start in 2018.

“We are averaging about a loan a month. So, about 12 loans we’ve done here in this past year. That’s over $119 thousand that we’ve lent out to income eligible applicants. And we have about four in the process right now. So, we’re hoping to get these funds out to the public so they can use them to purchase their first-time home and invest in something they can call their own,” says Parkersburg’s financial compliance officer, Lisa Cullum.

For more information on how to apply for this program, you can click on this link to see if you qualify.

