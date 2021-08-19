Advertisement

COVID-19 deaths now over 3,000 in W.Va.

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of Thursday, there have been 3,001 deaths related to COVID-19 in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Of those deaths, 99.993% of the victims were not fully vaccinated.

There have been 3,259,238 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 176,608 total cases of the virus.

Since the DHHR’s last report, a 79-year-old Wood County woman, a 63-year-old Mingo County woman, a 60-year-old Cabell County man, and a 27-year-old Roane County man have died.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind by receiving our COVID-19 vaccine.”

The total numbers of cases by county are as follows:

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,707), Berkeley (13,794), Boone (2,289), Braxton (1,112), Brooke (2,324), Cabell (9,807), Calhoun (424), Clay (597), Doddridge (677), Fayette (3,869), Gilmer (958), Grant (1,369), Greenbrier (3,028), Hampshire (2,021), Hancock (2,952), Hardy (1,653), Harrison (6,640), Jackson (2,409), Jefferson (5,072), Kanawha (16,455), Lewis (1,542), Lincoln (1,741), Logan (3,527), Marion (5,007), Marshall (3,867), Mason (2,288), McDowell (1,778), Mercer (5,601), Mineral (3,107), Mingo (2,936), Monongalia (9,851), Monroe (1,304), Morgan (1,358), Nicholas (2,062), Ohio (4,626), Pendleton (741), Pleasants (1,009), Pocahontas (747), Preston (3,062), Putnam (5,800), Raleigh (7,620), Randolph (3,159), Ritchie (805), Roane (735), Summers (907), Taylor (1,429), Tucker (597), Tyler (819), Upshur (2,350), Wayne (3,523), Webster (650), Wetzel (1,596), Wirt (489), Wood (8,539), Wyoming (2,279)

WTAP News @ 10 - Senior vouchers can now be accepted at Witten Farm Market
Martin Elementary School
Wood County students head back to class
WTAP News @ 10 - Parkersburg Homecoming still happening with Wood Co. in red
WTAP News @ 10 - Fake COVID-19 cards seized
