COVID-19 deaths now over 3,000 in W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of Thursday, there have been 3,001 deaths related to COVID-19 in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). Of those deaths, 99.993% of the victims were not fully vaccinated.

There have been 3,259,238 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 176,608 total cases of the virus.

Since the DHHR’s last report, a 79-year-old Wood County woman, a 63-year-old Mingo County woman, a 60-year-old Cabell County man, and a 27-year-old Roane County man have died.

“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind by receiving our COVID-19 vaccine.”

The total numbers of cases by county are as follows:

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,707), Berkeley (13,794), Boone (2,289), Braxton (1,112), Brooke (2,324), Cabell (9,807), Calhoun (424), Clay (597), Doddridge (677), Fayette (3,869), Gilmer (958), Grant (1,369), Greenbrier (3,028), Hampshire (2,021), Hancock (2,952), Hardy (1,653), Harrison (6,640), Jackson (2,409), Jefferson (5,072), Kanawha (16,455), Lewis (1,542), Lincoln (1,741), Logan (3,527), Marion (5,007), Marshall (3,867), Mason (2,288), McDowell (1,778), Mercer (5,601), Mineral (3,107), Mingo (2,936), Monongalia (9,851), Monroe (1,304), Morgan (1,358), Nicholas (2,062), Ohio (4,626), Pendleton (741), Pleasants (1,009), Pocahontas (747), Preston (3,062), Putnam (5,800), Raleigh (7,620), Randolph (3,159), Ritchie (805), Roane (735), Summers (907), Taylor (1,429), Tucker (597), Tyler (819), Upshur (2,350), Wayne (3,523), Webster (650), Wetzel (1,596), Wirt (489), Wood (8,539), Wyoming (2,279)

