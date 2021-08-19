Football Frenzy First Look: Frontier Cougars

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Frontier Cougars kickoff their season Friday at 7 pm against Bridgeport.

Last year the Cougars were 5-4 and lost in the second round of playoffs last season to Shadyside. This year, Head Coach Russ Morris said that there is much to look forward to this season as the kids’ effort has been wonderful and they have been extremely coachable.

He said, “Our goal is that every time we step on the field, we want to get better and our goal is to try and win each week. If you don’t plan on trying to win then you shouldn’t go to practice. Starting out this week with Bridgeport, it’s gonna be tough, but you want challenges and our goal is to try and get prepared as best we can and go win a football game and if that happens great and we’ll still have stuff to work on and if it doesn’t we will regroup and try and get one next week.”

Three juniors are on the team this year that have never played football before as well as two key senior returners to the team, JD Schmidt and Tanner Bills. Bills started as a freshman on the defensive side and then an offensive player the last two years. He said, “It’s pretty unreal that I am already a senior, just feels like yesterday I was out here in the peewee pads with one of my buddies in third grade and I’m really excited to come out and lead these guys on Friday night.”

JD Schmidt, a senior quarterback, fell into his position during his last three games as a freshman and has been their starter ever since, and he takes it upon himself to lead his team throughout the season.

“It’s an honor and a privilege both, I think along with the other guys we are pretty excited to see what this season brings for us and it just means a lot to us to go through school and be a leader like former guys who went to our high school and had great success.”

