Interstate 77 in Jackson County shut down due to accidents

By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in Jackson County are shut down due to what one agency tells us are “multiple accidents”.

Complete details are unknown, and it is not known whether there are injuries.

Dispatchers tell us one of the accidents involve a semi. The area closed is at mile marker 146, between Ravenswood and Ripley.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

