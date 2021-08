Alan Keith Philpott, 53, of Parkersburg passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.