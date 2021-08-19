Obituary: Robert L. Johnson

Robert Lee Johnson, 66, of Parkersburg passed away August 16, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Robert was born October 4, 1954 at Glenville, W.Va., a son of the late Artenis John and Bonnie Cole Johnson.

He retired from highway construction where he was an accomplished bull dozer operator, working through the local union office.

He is survived by his daughter, Sara Lyons and her husband, Scott of Parkersburg; one sister, Judy Cook, two brothers, Michael and Richard and two grandchildren.

The family is planning a Celebration of Robert’s life and memorial service at a later date. The Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home and Crematory, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg is honored to assist the Johnson Family with arrangements.

