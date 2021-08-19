Parkersburg’s new monument will honor 9/11 victims

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg, the Wood County Commission, and the family of local 9/11 victim Mary Lou Hague, are erecting a monument at One Government Square to honor the victims of 9/11.

The monument will incorporate a piece of steel recovered from the Twin Towers. Additionally, a First Responder parade and memorial ceremony will be held on September 11 to recognize the victims, and will include a wreath-laying ceremony and remarks from local public officials and faith leaders.

“Our family is pleased to be a part of honoring all of the victims of the terrible tragedy of 9/11 including our daughter Mary Lou. We sincerely appreciate and thank the Mayor and the Wood County Commissioners for their vision and leadership in making this memorial possible,” said Liza Adams.

Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce reflected on the significance of the momument.

“It is important that we continue our remembrances of this devastating event, so that future generations may honor the lives lost that day, and learn to prevent such devastation for their future,” Mayor Joyce said.

Parkersburg Police Chief Joseph Martin commented that, “Patriot Day is for us to remember the nearly 3000 individuals who died during the September 11th terrorist attacks. The men and women who gave their lives trying to help others that day were true patriots. From the first responders at the twin towers and Pentagon to the passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 who fought to take back the hijacked plane, true acts of courage and heroism were displayed.”

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews expressed similar sentiments.

“There were 403 first responders who died while trying to help those in dire need. Today we also honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. We will never forget,” Matthews said.

The monument will be available for public viewing following the ceremony. Those with questions regarding the event are asked to contact Mayor Tom Joyce’s office at (304) 424-8416.

