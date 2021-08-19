Advertisement

Vehicle rolls over in Parkersburg

(AP)
(Associated Press)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A vehicle rolled over on Cedar Grove Road Thursday, according to Wood County 911.

The roll-over happened off of the roadway, in the backyard of a home. Only one vehicle was involved.

No injuries were reported and no roads are closed. No additional information has been reported about the cause of the roll-over.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Parkersburg Fire Department are on the scene.

