Washington County Career Center renovations nearly complete

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center is getting a new look before its opening next Thursday.

The career center is almost done with the renovations to the inside of its building.

The facilities cafeteria and auditorium will be combined together, as well as the walls and floor for the entrance room.

And the technology center and other areas are getting improvements as well.

Officials of the center say that this will all be an important step for the students they assist, both high school kids and adults.

“We’re always trying to add to our technology and get better every day. And really, we depend on our staff to send us to the right direction. We’re really proud of what we have to offer our students and staff. And again, we want to continually improve. So, our focus this year is to make this schoolyear the best schoolyear ever,” says superintendent, Dennis Blatt.

Officials say that the renovations to the facility cost $500 thousand.

