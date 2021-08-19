Wood County students head back to class

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Students across Wood County headed back to class Thursday for the start of the 2021-22 school year.

Martin Elementary School in Parkersburg started the new school year off with a Minecraft opening.

As the students arrived, they saw decorations and were greeted by teachers and staff decked out in Minecraft costumes.

Principal Tom Wheeler says that when students arrived, there were many smiles and excited faces as everyone was happy to be back in school.

“The kids are tremendously excited to be back,” Wheeler said. “The parents are excited to send their kids back. I’ve seen a lot of happy, smiling faces. We’ve had an exciting opening with our Minecraft opening. A lot of kids were just amazed by all the people in the costumes and the decorations. We’re looking forward to a great day and a great school year.”

This school year, Wheeler is looking forward to in-person learning so teachers, students, and staff can work hard and continue to make good progress.

