2021 Football Frenzy Week 1 Schedule

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Ohio High Schools kick off their football season on August 20th. Here are the marquee games in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Belpre at Warren, 7 p.m.

New Philadelphia at Marietta, 7 p.m.

Reigning Thunder at Fort Frye, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Frontier, 7 p.m.

Alexander at Eastern, 7 p.m.

Philo at Athens, 7 p.m.

Crooksville at Waterford, 8 p.m.

Catch the highlights on WTAP Football Frenzy!

