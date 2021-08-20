Afghan veteran calls current situation an “absolute fiasco”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, who served in Afghanistan during what some have called America’s “longest war”, calls the current situation there an “absolute fiasco”.

And Warner, in Vienna Thursday night, laid the blame for the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover of the country this week on President Joe Biden.

Warner, who also has family members serving in the military, believes the Taliban’s return means it could harbor terror groups-as it did with Al Queda prior to the September 11, 2001 attacks.

He says the current president should handle the situation the way his predecessor did.

”The previous administration cut off the head of the snake with ISIS, and you haven’t heard too much about ISIS in the meantime,” Warner said, referring to former president Donald Trump. “We also took out General Sulemani. We need to send a strong message. They’re worried about pushback-they understand force in the Middle East-if we hit them with force, they understand we’re serious. This administration is taking us down a different path, and it’s very troubling.”

Warner isn’t the only Republican officeholder taking aim at the president.

Sixth District Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson released a statement Friday claiming Biden is “derelict in his duty”, and won’t admit the administration made a “massive miscalculation” in how it handled the American pullout from Afghanistan.

Johnson, however, stopped short of calling on Biden to resign, as Trump has done in statements released this week.

