Football Frenzy First Look: Belpre Golden Eagles

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Golden Eagles have had to adapt to a new head coach, leading their program this year.

Last year the Golden Eagles went 5-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs against Fort Frye.

Jimmie Bell, head coach for Belpre high school is bringing new energy into the program as this is his first head coaching job.

“This is one thing I love about this game, people can say whatever about frontier which was an hour away, we can play Trimble, we can play all of these other teams around here and I get it, it’s kinda cool. The difference about this Warren, Belpre thing is this is the same kids, there are no differences in these kids, except for the school that they have chosen to go to and I think that’s powerful.”

Coach Bell is a former Ohio State Buckeye and former professional football player.

Nick Lambert, a senior who also is experiencing his first year at Belpre said if the team keeps putting in the hard work they can improve. He said, “All of our goals should just be to go undefeated but you just have to keep that mindset. You can go anywhere you want to be with any mindset.”

Belpre plays their first game at Warren Friday and Coach Bell has worked hard to prepare his team for this match up.

“It’s kind of new for our guys to scrimmage, practice, watch film, evaluate...Scrimmage practice watch film evaluate , right its almost teaching them that this football thing is success from the eyes up as opposed to everything else.”

