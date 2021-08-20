Local hospitals to recommend, not require, Covid vaccine for staff

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Both Memorial Health System and WVU Medicine Camden Clark are recommending but not requiring their staff to get vaccinated. However, Memorial Health’s CEO Scott Cantley said all unvaccinated staff are required to follow certain safety protocol which includes wearing a mask in their facilities. Additionally, all staff who are fully vaccinated have a name tag that states that they’re fully vaccinated.

According to a Memorial Health spokesperson, 90% of their physicians and almost 60% of hospital employees are fully vaccinated.

Cantley said, “..., and we’re following the safety recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and so our employees are compliant with all of those recommendations, which is where we plan to stay, which is in step with CDC…,”

The CDC currently recommends but stops short of requiring healthcare personnel to get the Covid vaccine.

WTAP reached out but could not get a hold of WVU Medicine Camden Clark for an interview. A spokesperson, however, says they might be open to an interview next week.

WTAP is also waiting on WVU Medicine Camden Clark to release data on what percentage of their workforce is fully vaccinated.

Both hospitals say that the decision to recommend rather than require staff to get vaccinated could change based on evolving information.

