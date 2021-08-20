Marty Seufer “Stands up to cancer”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Marty Seufer is known to most as a Wood County Administrator. But he’s also a big family man, baseball lover, and a Cancer survivor. 6 years ago he was diagnosed with colon cancer. But, Seufer says his battle isn’t over. It’s now back in his liver.

“The second time with the liver, I had no symptoms. Except, I had intense shoulder pain. Like someone was sticking a knife, a hot knife and there was no medicine I could take that would touch it,” Seufer said. “It ended up being referred pain from my tumor.”

The pain went away once he had surgery- but Seufer says the surgery did quite a number on him.

“Some things just keep you up for a while. But with chemo, I’ve been working with my oncologist at Camden. I’ve been able to continue working pretty much full time.”

And while he’s not at the office, he’s in his backyard.

“Gardening was one of the few things I could do at home while I was laid up. Hey I feel good enough to go out and garden for 10 to 15 minutes.”

Knowing that people are thinking and praying for him also helps.

“I got a card yesterday from somebody that meant something to me just out of the blue. And you’re like, wow! It makes you, it’s like a shot in the arm. There are people out there caring and thinking about you.”

While Seufer knows his battle isn’t over, he is certain he’s in good hands.

“I never did not feel comfortable over here. If I wouldn’t have felt good with my doctors or with the treatment...I mean my God. I had six good years between the two and the oncologist over there caught it. If she hadn’t caught it on that little blood number I don’t know if I would be here today.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.